Fare dodger

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
A MAN from Sonning has been fined for fare dodging.
Michael Graham, of The Pit, was convicted at Reading Magistrates’ Court of travelling on a Great Western Railway service on February 21 without paying the £9.10 fare from Reading.
He was fined £449 and ordered to pay £160 in costs, a £44 victim surcharge and £9.10 in compensation.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say