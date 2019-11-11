Monday, 11 November 2019

Fare dodger

A MAN from Sonning has been fined for fare dodging.

Michael Graham, of The Pit, was convicted at Reading Magistrates’ Court of travelling on a Great Western Railway service on February 21 without paying the £9.10 fare from Reading.

He was fined £449 and ordered to pay £160 in costs, a £44 victim surcharge and £9.10 in compensation.

