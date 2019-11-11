Dog owner convicted over attack

A MAN whose dogs attacked a Henley pensioner at the Stoke Row Steam Rally has been convicted for failing to control the animals.

Michael Rule had denied two charges of owning a dog which caused injury while dangerously out of control in a public place following the incident in Whitchurch Hill on June 9 last year.

The attack on 79-year-old Peter Entwisle by the two Jack Russell terriers lasted more than two minutes before the owner noticed and intervened.

Rule, 50, from Ickleton in Cambridgeshire, was found guilty following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

Mr Entwisle, 79, of Nicholas Road, Henley, suffered four deep wounds and heavy bleeding from both his legs after being bitten by the dogs.

He spent five days after the attack being treated at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading.

He had two operations to clean the wounds and was kept in for observation due to concerns about his heart.

Rule is due to be sentenced on November 28.