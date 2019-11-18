Purse snatch warning

SHOPPERS in Henley are being warned to beware of purse snatchers in the run-up to Christmas.

Police have issued advice to help people deter thieves as follows:

• Keep your purse or wallet out of sight, preferably in a bag and securely closed. If possible, the bag should be worn towards your front where it can be seen.

• Be aware of who is around you and keep your belongings close by and never leave them unattended.

• Don’t carry more cash than necessary and don’t write down your PIN number.