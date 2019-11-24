Scooter damaged in theft attempt

A SCOOTER was damaged in an attempted theft from the Henley station car park.

The black Vespa was in a motorcycle bay when the would-be thief tried to wheel it away between October 14 and 19.

Owner Kunal Guha said the machine, which he has had for four years, was scratched and the steering lock was broken, which prevented him from starting the engine.

He reported the incident to the police as he knew there is CCTV at the car park, which has a park mark certification demonstrating it is part of the Safer Parking Scheme. This is a national standard for car parks that have low crime and measures in place to ensure the safety of people and vehicles.

However, he was told by the operator APCOA Parking that it would only provide CCTV footage to British Transport Police.

Mr Guha, of Station Road, Henley, said: “I don’t understand why they can’t look at it themselves.

“It’s quite frustrating because usually the quicker they respond and investigate these things, the more likely it is to act as a deterrent to thieves.

“When I went to the British Transport Police, they said that because of the timing of the incident they were unable to allocate it for secondary investigation as it did not meet their ‘proportionality thresholds’.

“It means whoever tried to carry it away is going to get off scot-free.”

Mr Guha said it had cost him about £260 to repair the scooter and he was unable to use it for two weeks.

He said: “I usually park it at the car park. Where I live overlooks the bike and there are also three or four cameras.

“But when I went to look at it, the steering lock was broken and I couldn’t fit the keys in the lock any more.

“It’s odd for it to happen in a place like Henley, which is relatively safe.

Mr Goha is still using the car park.

An APCOA spokesman said: “As CCTV coverage of Henley station is managed by Great Western Railway, Mr Guha and the Thames Valley Police have been informed that it is responsible for sharing this footage to aid the investigation.

“APCOA aims to deliver high-quality parking to the public and is a British Parking Association approved operator, meaning we uphold a strict code of conduct process for motorists.”