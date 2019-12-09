Plant stolen

Firefighter who still loves the job after 25 years
THE watch manager at Goring fire station has been ... [more]
A PLANT and tool hire business in Henley had two pieces of equipment stolen in four days.
Southern Plant had a 1T Thwaites skip loader stolen from Penn in Buckinghamshire on the evening of November 25. This was last seen in Iver but police have not found it.
On November 28 a U17-3 Kubota excavator was taken in Hambleden.
