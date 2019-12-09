Monday, 09 December 2019

Plant stolen

A PLANT and tool hire business in Henley had two pieces of equipment stolen in four days.

Southern Plant had a 1T Thwaites skip loader stolen from Penn in Buckinghamshire on the evening of November 25. This was last seen in Iver but police have not found it.

On November 28 a U17-3 Kubota excavator was taken in Hambleden.

