Purse theft

Monday, 09 December 2019
A WOMAN had her purse stolen in the King’s Road car park in Henley at about 1.40pm on Wednesday.
Police said she was waiting for her ticket to be printed by a machine when the black purse was taken from her shoulder bag without her noticing.
The purse contained £30 cash and two bank cards.
