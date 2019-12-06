Woman warns shoppers after purse snatch

A WOMAN has warned shoppers in Henley to beware after a thief stole her purse and then spent £116 on her bank card.

Martine Varley was shopping in Henley on Thursday morning last week when the purse was taken without her noticing.

The 67-year-old French citizen, who has a home in Henley and spends about half of her time in this country, only realised it was missing when she tried to pay for her shopping at Waitrose in Bell Street.

She reported the theft to the police and her two banks, one of which said there had been four unauthorised contactless transactions of about £30.

The culprit used her bank card to purchase mobile phone top-ups and other goods at W H Smith and again to buy various items at Sainsbury’s, both in Bell Street.

Both shops have told Mrs Varley they have CCTV footage of the tills at around that time and will share it with the police. The large brown Biba purse also contained between 100 and 300 Euros in cash, or between £85 and £255, and her French identity and social security cards.

She has cancelled her bank cards and notified the French authorities.

Mrs Varley, a retired communications manager, said: “I’m still in shock because I’m usually a very sharp person and don’t walk around with my head in the clouds.

“I keep my bag close to me and look out for suspicious people so if it happened to me it could happen to anyone.

“Being a French citizen, it’s a disaster to have lost my identity card because I rely on that for so many things, although it’s unlikely that the thief is going to try and use it over there.

“Fortunately, my passport wasn’t in there as well.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before and I only have good experiences of living here. Henley is such a lovely community and I can’t believe it.

“I’m very thankful to the manager at Waitrose, who waited for my husband with me when I realised what had happened, and also to the woman behind me who very kindly paid for my shopping.

“She refused to take any payment in return so we will be giving the money to charity.”

Mrs Varley said her purse may have been taken when she visited the post office in Reading Road, where she purchased stamps then used a side counter to stick them on her Christmas cards before posting them.

Alternatively, it may have been taken from her handbag as she browsed at the Oxfam charity shop in Market Place.

Mrs Varley said: “I’m hopeful that we’ll find them because I went Miss Marple-style to my banks and then to the shops where they spent the money and they should have footage which can help.”

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101.