A-board theft

IT’S nice to know that Goring Parish Council has ... [more]
Monday, 16 December 2019
THE Row Barge Inn in Henley has had to order a new A-board after the old one was stolen.
The sign was taken from outside the Brakspear pub in West Street and landlady Cath Howie noticed it had gone a couple of days later.
The board had a photograph taken by a customer to draw attention to the pub’s garden.
16 December 2019
More News:
Volunteer drivers sing carols for charity
DRIVERS from the Fish volunteer centre in Sonning ... [more]
Complaint over U-turn and rewording of crucial report
WATLINGTON Parish Council has formally complained ... [more]
POLL: Have your say