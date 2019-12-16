Purse thieves

TWO men have admitted stealing cash and bank cards from a woman’s purse in Henley.

Paul Hopkins, 44, of no fixed abode, and Kevin Nanton, 52, from Witney, both pleaded guilty to theft when they appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

The pair took the purse from the victim’s handbag on November 28, making off with a quantity of euros as well as debit cards which they used to make almost £120 worth of contactless purchases in WH Smith and Sainsbury’s in Bell Street.

Police were called a week later after the pair were seen acting suspiciously at Henley library. They are due to be sentenced on January 7.