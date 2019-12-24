Nighttime prowler stealing from cars

A NIGHT prowler has been climbing into unlocked vehicles and stealing possessions from them.

The man, who is believed to be in his twenties or early thirties, has struck numerous times over the past month at various locations in Henley.

He walks along residential streets and goes on to people’s driveways trying vehicles door handles until he finds one that will open.

He typically steals loose change or items of relatively low value and has reportedly tried to sell them on.

Mel and Colin Roberson, who run the Saracen’s Head pub in Greys Road, discovered the man sitting in the driver’s seat of Mr Roberson’s Renault Laguna at about 3.20am on December 10. Mr Roberson was awake and noticed the man when he glanced out of the bedroom window. He tapped on the window and shouted at the man, who jumped out and fled.

The couple went downstairs and found he had left a golfer’s hat inside the car as well as two greetings cards, presumably stolen, which were addressed to a local family.

The couple checked the pub’s CCTV cameras and saw the man had been walking around the pub and its grounds, shining a torch into downstairs rooms and dark corners.

Mrs Roberson said: “Colin suddenly said ‘there’s someone in my car’ in the middle of the night. It was quite a shock and a bit unnerving but not as much as watching him prowling around on CCTV the next day.

“We posted a photo from the footage on Facebook and received a few comments that we passed on to the police.

“We’re very lucky not to have lost anything and I suppose the main lesson here is to always make sure you’ve locked up.”

There have been reports on social media of the man loitering near Gillotts School and in Shiplake.

He was seen trying car doors in the Wootton Manor area and in Damer Gardens, St Andrew’s Road and Wilson Avenue.

One person said the man had stolen cigarettes from his car and attempted to sell them to a neighbour on the Gainsborough estate, while another said he had taken loose change and a drink.

Another claimed the man had stolen items from his car for several days running. The victim initially assumed he had mislaid them until one day he caught the man rifling through the vehicle.

The man tried to kick him several times but the victim defended himself and the man fled, leaving a blue hat which was passed to the police.

Hayley Free, of Damer Gardens, checked her CCTV and saw the man had tried her car door handles at about 1am on Tuesday last week.

She said: “Apparently he has been doing it every week for more than a month. My neighbours had their car rifled through and he took some loose change, which is strange because he didn’t take items of a much higher value.

“It seems he’s only looking for money or things he can sell very quickly. It’s just quite unsettling because you don’t know if he’s going to try house doors next.”

A Thames Valley Police spokesman confirmed that forensic tests were being conducted and officers were reviewing CCTV footage of the incidents.

The man, who has light skin, has variously worn a dark hooded top with the hood pulled up and a puffer jacket with a scarf or shawl over his head and dark trousers or trainers.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.