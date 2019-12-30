Monday, 30 December 2019

House burgled

A DIGITAL camera, two watches and Macbook were stolen in a break-in at a house in Bolney Lane, Lower Shiplake.

Police said the burglars got in by smashing a side door with a paving slab from the garden. They left by unlocking the front door from the inside.

They are appealing for anyone with information about the incident, which happened between 10am and 2pm on December 17, to call them on 101.

