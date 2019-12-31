Tuesday, 31 December 2019

Vandals on rampage

VANDALS smashed the windows of cars and houses when they went on the rampage.

Three or four young men travelling in a black 4x4 reportedly fired metal ball bearings using a slingshot on Saturday evening.

Residents of the Assendons, Pishill, Stonor and Watlington were among the victims. Some of them discovered ball bearings inside their homes or lodged between panes of double-glazed windows.

Vivien Martin, of Shirburn Street, Watlington, was in bed at 5.30pm as she was unwell when she heard the sound of a thud.

She assumed it was someone posting an item through her letterbox so stayed in bed and only discovered the damage the next morning and told the police.

Mrs Martin, who manages the Henley Chiropractic Centre, said: “I looked everywhere to see what the cause was but I couldn’t find a ball bearing. It smashed the outside pane and dented the inside one.”

Police are investigating a string of similar incidents, including damage to at least eight houses and three cars in Watlington.

The men were also seen firing ball bearings into the trees in Remenham Lane, Henley, earlier in the day. One resident caught their vehicle on CCTV and passed the image on to the police.

