Runner left bruised after altercation with car driver

A MAN claims he was “attacked” by a driver while on a run in Peppard.

Craig Henderson, 48, was jogging along Wyfold Lane at about 9.35am on Christmas Eve when he noticed a car behind him.

He was in the middle of the single-track lane because there were puddles either side of him and continued moving for about five seconds until he could find a dry spot and let the driver pass.

But he was shocked by what happened next.

Mr Henderson, of Peppard Road, Sonning Common, explained: “I looked for where I could pull in between the puddles.

“When I did the driver cut in front of me and hit my arm with his back wing and then put his brakes on and skidded to a halt, which caused me to hit the back of him.

“The car just pulled away and he drove off. I was just shocked really. You don’t expect to go for a morning run and be hit by a car, especially when it’s deliberate. That’s the worst thing.”

He suffered bruising to his right arm and hand but did not need hospital treatment.

Mr Henderson said: “It wasn’t that bad and I didn’t need any medical attention. I told my wife about it when I got home and she was quite shocked. I didn’t let it ruin our activities at Christmas.

“You try to put it behind you as best you can but at the same time I wanted to track down the car and find the driver.”

Mr Henderson, a software engineering manager, reported the incident to the police, saying he thought the car was a dark red hatchback, possibly a Renault.

He said: “I didn’t have my phone or anything so I didn’t get details.

“I tried to remember the number plate but by the time I got home I’d forgotten it.

“I didn’t get any look at the driver but the passenger was an old lady.”

He added: “I think he needs to come forward to explain himself to the police who can decide if any action should be taken.

“It was a deliberate attack. He attacked me and he needs to come forward and admit to it.

“Drivers generally need to be more aware of other road users on single-track lanes. We have equal rights on the road.

“Just give us a bit of space and time to move out of the way. Don’t expect us to jump into a hedge so you can save four or five seconds on your journey.”

He added: “I run four or five times a week and Wyfold Lane is a regular running route for me and popular with many other people around the village.

“Obviously it makes you more wary when something like this happens but it hasn’t put me off running and I ran there again on New Year’s Eve.”

Mr Henderson said he had received messages of support after he wrote about the incident on a Sonning Common Facebook page.

“I had a couple of private messages,” he said. “Some people have sent me photos, trying to help find the car.”

Thames Valley Police confirmed they were investigating and appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman said: “The driver braked hard, causing the man to run into the back of the car, before driving off. The man suffered bruising to his arm and collar bone as a result.”

Anyone with information should call 101, the police non-emergency number, quoting reference 43190406128.