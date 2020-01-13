Drink-driver disqualified

A WOMAN has been disqualified from driving for 30 months after admitting to drink-driving.

Alexandra Jones, 25, of The Crescent, Shiplake, was also given a community order at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

She was found to have 101 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, which is nearly three times the legal limit of 35 micrograms.

Jones must comply with a curfew order for four weeks, complete a rehabilitation activity requirement for 10 days and carry out 80 hours of unpaid work.

She was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £90.