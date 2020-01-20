Prowlers warning

A WARNING has been issued about night-time prowlers trying to steal from unlocked vehicles in Henley.

They were spotted trying to open car doors in the Milton Close area at about 6am on Friday. One was described as wearing a grey hooded top and carried a backpack.

In December, the Henley Standard reported how a man was stealing from vehicles. He was seen walking along residential streets and going on to people’s driveways trying the door handles of vehicles until he found one that opened.

He typically stole loose change or items or relatively low value before attempting to sell them on.