Carer acquitted of careless driving in double death crash

A CARER has been acquitted of causing the death of an elderly passenger in her car and an on oncoming policeman on a motorbike.

Agne Jasulaitiene, of Talavera Close, Crowthorne, was returning 91-year-old Gladys Goodwin to her home when her Toyota Aygo collided with a Kawasaki bike ridden by PC James Dixon.

She was travelling from Slough to the Wargrave area when she went to turn off the A4 Bath Road in Hare Hatch onto Blakes Lane at around 1.50pm on December 5, 2017.

Miss Jasulaitiene, who was accused of two counts of causing death by careless driving, described herself as “a very confident driver” while giving evidence at Reading Crown Court this week.

It took a jury of eight men and four women just over an hour to return their verdict.

Both Mrs Goodwin and PC Dixon were pronounced dead at the scene. The Toyota flipped and landed onto its roof following the attempted right turn, leaving the elderly passenger with multiple injuries.

PC Dixon, 39, who was due to become a father three months after the collision, died of head injuries. His wife Samantha gave birth to a son and they named the baby Parker Cameron James Dixon.

Sussex Police carried out an independent investigation on behalf of Thames Valley Police, while the Independent Office for Police Conduct also conducted enquires.

Miss Jasulaitiene, 36, was helping out a close friend by offering to pick up Mrs Goodwin on her day off work and decided to take her to the Royal British Legion in Slough to meet with friends.

She had known Mrs Goodwin for three years before the collision, having met her through her work as a carer for Optalis.

They left shortly after 1pm and the carer used a sat nav on her phone to guide her.

Witnesses described seeing Miss Jasulaitiene driving slower than usual on her approach to the turning, which she says happened because she thought her junction was earlier than it was.

Miss Jasulaitiene explained: “I always drive carefully, especially when I have a passenger in my car.

“She was an elderly lady, so I took extreme care. It is my responsibility to take her home safe.

“There was a lane before Blakes Lane. It was not a big distance, so as I was coming up to the first lane I thought that was my lane to turn and so I slowed down and indicated. Then I realised that was not the lane I was needing.

“Then I saw Blakes Lane. I positioned my car and did my checks. I looked in front of me and then I did my checks again and went to turn.

“At the time, I thought I did stop. Maybe I am mistaken. I slowed right down and that is when I thought I had stopped, but I hadn’t.

“When I saw the road was clear I turned right. I didn’t want to rush because I had Gladys next to me.”

Experts have said PC Dixon may have been travelling as fast as 97mph in the 50mph zone.

The officer was on a surveillance operation and did not have his headlights on. He was also wearing dark clothing and was designed to be “inconspicuous” due to the nature of the training.

During his summing up of the facts, Judge Paul Dugdale said: “The line of sight was 350 metres in a straight line. The Aygo would have had a clear view down the road for nine seconds. All of the experts agree the bike was in view.”

Several witnesses driving behind Miss Jasulaitiene told police that they had not seen the bike on the approach to the turning.

Derek Tanner, who was driving in the car behind, said: “The car was not making much progress and not driving at the expected speed.

“I heard a noise and I saw the car turn over. My first impression was that the car had hit a land mine.”

Ellie Fargin, prosecuting, said the carer coasted as she made the turn and did not take sufficient time to check it was safe.

She said: “You didn’t check for long enough. He was there to be seen.

“As your wheels are crossing the white line, PC Dixon’s bike is between 88 and 107 metres away. Why on earth did you coast into that road rather than accelerating into it? Realising he was coming, you didn’t have time to brake.

“Your driving on the approach to that junction shows that you were unconfident and confused about where you were going.”

In her summing up, Miss Fargin told the jury: “We are not asking you to portion blame. Even if PC Dixon had been driving quickly, that does not absolve the responsibility of the defendant.

“If what she did was more than minor in bringing about the deaths of two people she is guilty, regardless of why the person was speeding.”

Miss Jasulaitiene said she did not see PC Dixon, or his bike and thought she had completed her turn into Blakes Lane when she regained consciousness.

Her first memory was of voices outside the car asking if anyone was alive. She recalls being dragged from the vehicle by two pedestrians before being treated by paramedics.

Miss Jasulaitiene added: “I must have been unconscious for some time because when I woke up the car was upside down. The air bags went off and I had a face full of glass.

“I tried to call for Gladys, but she wasn’t moving. I didn’t know at that time if she was alive. I was in shock. I undid my belt and I dropped to the roof.”

A pedestrian walking towards Blakes Lane saw the motorcycle coming down the road and expected the Toyota to stop, before he shouted “no” as the car turned right.

The carer, who is originally from Lithuania, has lived in the UK for 16 years and had taken her youngest daughter to school earlier that day.

She said she did not work for three months after the collision due to suffering from depression.

She also told the jury that she had experienced episodes of distress when she saw motorbikes on the road, but had to overcome her fear as her daughter relied on her to get to school.

Earlier in the trial, PC Chris Welsh from Sussex Police’s serious collision investigation unit read extracts from a police interview.

Miss Jasulaitiene was questioned a month after the crash and asked how she didn’t see the motorbike.

She said: “When I did those two checks, he was not there. When I checked, it was clear. I did my checks before I turned.”

Ian Bridge, defending, told the jury: “It has been said that the bike was there to be seen. The impact left three people at the scene believing there had been a bomb or an explosion, such was the force of the bike.

“It is my submission that you are not sure that Miss Jasulaitiene’s driving fell below the standard of a careful and competent driver. Her driving did not make any real contribution to the dreadful thing that happened.”

Following the verdict, Mr Dixon’s wife said: “While we are disappointed with the verdict, regardless of the outcome it would never have changed the most important fact about this tragic case, and that is myself and the rest of James’ family have lost a husband, father, son and brother. He was also a friend to so many.

“Thames Valley Police have lost a committed and highly professional officer and respected colleague. He will be forever missed and never forgotten.

“My heart and thoughts also extend to the family of Gladys Goodwin, in particular Sandie, David, Beth and Joe. They also lost a key member of their family in this collision.

“We now need to process all the distressing things we’ve seen and heard over the last seven days of the trial and then attempt to move forward as best we can.”