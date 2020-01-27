Fare dodger

The story of two (not so little) pigs
AN author has chronicled the ups and downs of ... [more]
Monday, 27 January 2020
A MAN has been fined £220 after travelling on a train without paying.
James Parker, 26, of Luker Avenue, Henley, boarded a train at Twyford without paying the fare of £7.70 on June 11, 2019.
He was ordered to pay compensation of £7.70, costs of £160 and a surcharge of £30 by Reading magistrates.
27 January 2020
More News:
Church’s year of events to honour St Thomas Becket
A YEAR of celebrations in honour of St Thomas ... [more]
Urgent appeal for village firefighters after departures
MORE firefighters are urgently needed in Goring. ... [more]
POLL: Have your say