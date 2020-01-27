Monday, 27 January 2020

Fare dodger

A MAN has been fined £220 after travelling on a train without paying.

James Parker, 26, of Luker Avenue, Henley, boarded a train at Twyford without paying the fare of £7.70 on June 11, 2019.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £7.70, costs of £160 and a surcharge of £30 by Reading magistrates.

