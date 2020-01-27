Monday, 27 January 2020

Thief jailed for eight weeks for breaking into vehicles

A MAN has been sentenced to eight weeks in prison after he stole from vehicles.

Paul Thatcher, of no fixed abode, admitted to three counts of vehicle interference and three counts of theft from a motor vehicle at Reading Magistrates’ Court on January 25.

Five of the offences were at locations in Reading between January 13 and 21. The sixth offence happened in the early hours of December 10 last year outside the Saracens Head pub on Greys Road, Henley.

The 43-year-old was arrested on January 24 and charged on the same day.

Police constable Camelia Pacurar, investigating officer, from the Reading Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Following a comprehensive investigation, the strength of evidence against Thatcher led to an early guilty plea and sentence at court.

“Thames Valley Police will not tolerate offending of this nature and will also strive to bring those to justice who commit such invasive crimes.”

