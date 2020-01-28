Tuesday, 28 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

CCTV released after Land Rover stolen from Henley car park

CCTV released after Land Rover stolen from Henley car park

POLICE investigating the theft of a Land Rover Defender from Henley have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to.

The black vehicle was taken from the Kings Road car park some time between 6pm on January 13 and 7am on January 14.

Police constable Andrew Smith, who is based in Abingdon, said: “I am realising this CCTV footage as I believe that this man might have vital information about this incident.

“If you witnessed this incident, or if you recognise the man in he footage or believe it could be you, please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was parked in the area at this time to review their dash-cam footage to check if it captured anything significant. If it has, please make a report to us.”

Call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting the reference number 43200014275 if you have any information.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33