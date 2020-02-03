Shoplifter sentenced

A MAN has received a suspended prison sentence after admitting shoplifting and theft in Henley.

Jack Schofield, 28, of no fixed abode, stole six packets of razor blades worth £44, from Sainsbury’s in Bell Street on November 17.

On the same day, he stole food and alcohol from a vending machine, which he damaged.

He also admitted going equipped for theft in Reading on July 4 last year. He was carrying bolt croppers and wire cutters.

Schofield was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work by Reading magistrates.

He must also undertake a rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days.

Schofield was ordered to pay compensation of £600 to Selecta Vending and a surcharge of £122.