Monday, 03 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Shoplifter sentenced

A MAN has received a suspended prison sentence after admitting shoplifting and theft in Henley.

Jack Schofield, 28, of no fixed abode, stole six packets of razor blades worth £44, from Sainsbury’s in Bell Street on November 17.

On the same day, he stole food and alcohol from a vending machine, which he damaged.

He also admitted going equipped for theft in Reading on July 4 last year. He was carrying bolt croppers and wire cutters.

Schofield was sentenced to 10 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to carry out 60 hours of unpaid work by Reading magistrates.

He must also undertake a rehabilitation activity for a maximum of 20 days.

Schofield was ordered to pay compensation of £600 to Selecta Vending and a surcharge of £122.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33