Try harder

Monday, 10 February 2020

A MAN has had his community order varied after failing to comply with it.

Jack Heath, 25, of Crisp Road, Henley, admitted failing to carry out unpaid work on three occasions when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday last week

He must now complete 124 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £60 and continue with a rehabilitation activity requirement.

