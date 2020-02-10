Try harder

A COMMUNITY concert will be staged by Lewknor ... [more]
Monday, 10 February 2020
A MAN has had his community order varied after failing to comply with it.
Jack Heath, 25, of Crisp Road, Henley, admitted failing to carry out unpaid work on three occasions when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday last week
He must now complete 124 hours of unpaid work, pay costs of £60 and continue with a rehabilitation activity requirement.
10 February 2020
