Women jailed for defrauding family-run engineering firm

AN elderly woman from Charvil has admitted to playing her part in defrauding a family-run engineering firm out of more than £300,000 to fund an “extravagant lifestyle”.

Joy Liddiard, of River Court, Old Bath Road, admitted to conspiracy to commit fraud by abuse of position in April last year and has been sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

The 81-year-old was employed by Simpsons Springs and Pressings in Wokingham and the total loss to the company was £316,740.

She was found to have defrauded the company over a period of eight years and was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Monday (February 17).

Liddiard purchased two new cars by using funds from the company’s account.

She and Beverly Taylor, 51, of Lucas Place, Bracknell, were employed to run the accounts and payroll admin office for the small, family run engineering company.

Taylor was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to commit fraud by abuse of position over a period of five years and one count of fraud by a majority verdict.

The trial lasted one week and finished on January 17. She received a sentence of two years and three months on Monday.

Liddiard and Taylor defrauded the company together as they had complete control of the account and payroll systems.

It featured hundreds of transactions over an eight-year period, which Liddiard started on her own before being joined by Taylor, who had her wages paid twice every month.

Detective chief inspector Mike Bettington said: “This local engineering firm put its faith and trust in these two people to run their accounts and payroll.

“Their actions to defraud the company was a massive breach of this trust and was done in order to fund their extravagant lifestyles.

“This included expensive holidays, the purchase of new cars and a residence in a luxury riverside apartment.

“Liddiard and Taylor amassed a huge loss to the company which has had a devastating impact to the local business.

“This was a challenging investigation due to the length of time it took looking into the hundreds of transactions which we needed to research and investigate thoroughly.

“We are very pleased to have achieved this conviction and will continue to pursue people who commit fraud, regardless of their age of position in society.”