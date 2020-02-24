Monday, 24 February 2020

Order breach

A WOMAN from Wargrave has admitted to breaching the terms of a community order.

Natasha George, 32, of Victoria Road, failed to attend office appointments on five separate dates.

She admitted the offence at Reading Magistrates’ Court, where the order was made in May.

George must now meet all the requirements of the order by August 6.

