Rape arrest

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A WOMAN in her twenties claims she was raped in a taxi in Henley.
Thames Valley Police is investigating the incident, which is alleged to have taken place between 2am and 4.30am on February 9.
A 41-year-old man from Reading was arrested on suspicion of rape and released under investigation.
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say