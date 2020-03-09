Man cleared

A COMMUNITY bus service based in Goring covered ... [more]
Monday, 09 March 2020
A FORMER banker from Henley has been found not guilty of conspiring to commit fraud following a retrial.
Richard Boath, 60, who previously worked for Barclays, was accused of disguising and hiding
£322 million paid to the Qataris during the 2008 financial crisis.
09 March 2020
More News:
Girl, five, makes catwalk debut at London Fashion Week
A GIRL from Sonning Common has made her catwalk ... [more]
University student collects old bikes to help communities in Africa
A STUDENT from Sonning Common is collecting ... [more]
POLL: Have your say