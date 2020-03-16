Driver banned

A MAN from Nettlebed has been disqualified from driving for 17 months after admitting drink-driving.

Joshua Bewley, 29, of the White Hart pub in High Street, appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday last week.

He was caught in Reading on February 16. A breath test found he had consumed almost twice the legal alcohol limit.

Bewley was fined £120 and ordered to pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £32.