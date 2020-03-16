Monday, 16 March 2020

Night prowler

A NIGHT prowler has been climbing into unlocked cars on the Highlands Park estate in Henley.

He was caught in the act by one resident of the development off Greys Road while another found their car door had been left open one morning.

There have been warnings of similar incidents at various locations around Henley since December.

