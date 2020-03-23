Youths in night-time street brawl

A GROUP of about 20 youths were involved in a brawl outside a Henley nightspot.

Police said the fight took place outside Magoos bar in Hart Street between 12.50am and 1.15am on Monday, March 9.

It is believed a number of people were assaulted and suffered minor injuries but did not require hospital treatment.

Some of the group left the scene and got into a red Mazda RX8 that was parked in the King’s Road car park.

The car was driven on to Bell Street, mounting the pavement as it headed towards pedestrians, before leaving the town at speed in the direction of Nettlebed.

Other members of the group were seen getting into a grey VW Golf.

Thames Valley Police are appealing for information and have released CCTV images of some of the people involved in the hope that someone can identify them.

PC Ruan Brink, the investigating officer, said: “This was a serious incident that could have caused significant harm.

“I am appealing for any witnesses, or anyone who may have information about this incident, to please come forward. In particular, I believe that some of the offenders got into a grey VW Golf, partial registration plate NA13.”

Anyone with information should call the police non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 43200077723.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.