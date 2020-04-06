Stick to government guidelines, say police

POLICE are reminding people to obey the coronavirus lockdown.

Fines of £30 are being given to those who break the government guidance designed to help stop the spread of covid-19.

These limit movement, meaning people can only leave home in certain circumstances, such as shopping for essential items, travelling to and from work, for any medical needs and for daily exercise. These should only be done on your own, or with members of your household.

Thames Valley Chief Constable John Campbell said his force would try to “encourage and persuade” people to act responsibly but would punish people when necessary.

He said: “The outbreak of coronavirus is something that is having a fundamental impact on us all and with some tragic consequences.

“We are taking all the necessary steps to protect our officers and staff to make sure we are all fit and healthy and can continue to deliver effective policing for all.

“I know there is some concern on exactly what this means and some uncertainty but please be reassured that Thames Valley Police will approach these matters with common sense and empathy.

“I am urging you to take this advice — this is about protecting us all and protecting the NHS. We will seek to encourage and persuade, but we will enforce when necessary.”

The force says officers on patrol will stop people to check they have a good reason to be out and workers should carry passes.

If you witness a breach of the guidelines, call 101.