New image released in hunt for knifepoint robber

A NEW image has been released by police as they search for the man who robbed a Henley shopkeeper at knifepoint.

A masked thief entered Station News at around 6.10am on March 27 and the shop’s manager, Yogarajah Rajkumar, assumed they were taking precautions due to the coronavirus.

The offender demanded cigarettes and alcohol from Mr Rajkumar, before brandishing a six-inch brown-handled knife.

He was dressed head to toe in black clothing and later left the scene on foot in the direction of Queen Street.

Mr Rajkumar says this is the fifth time this type of incident has happened at Station News in around two years.

He was serving another customer at the time and the thief demanded he hand over cigarettes before pulling out the knife.

This caused the manager and his customer to run away. It is believed that the robber got away with about eight packets of cigarettes, two bottles of whisky and a tray of 40 lighters.

Mr Rajkumar and the customer followed him, but the offender had vanished. Later that day, the customer returned to the shop.

Mr Rajkumar said: “He consoled me and said, ‘I’m really sorry about that and that it happened to you’.”

The shopkeeper gave a statement at Henley police station and a forensics officer recovered the shop’s CCTV footage, which included images of the offender.

The shop opens at 5am and closes at 10pm.

Mr Rajkumar said: “In the past six or seven months, this is the third time something like this has happened. This time they didn’t take much.

“The problem is we don’t know how to defend ourselves. At nighttime it’s so scary counting the cash.

“We’re the only ones opening a shop early morning. People are so happy because they don’t want to be in a queue at Tesco and we have lots of new people coming and that’s a good thing.

“We can’t close the shop because we have many customers who have newspapers. We already have 270 and we have 80 or 90 new customers. We have been running the shop with reduced staff.

“People keep coming and breaking the windows, the door and now with a knife. They can’t keep coming and targeting us.”

In September, burglars stole about £2,000 worth of goods in the second raid on the newsagents in three weeks. They smashed the large front window and took cigarettes and bottles of spirits before leaving in a stolen car.

In the previous raid, burglars stole about £7,000 worth of goods and cash after they hurled a large chunk of masonry through a glass panel in the front door of the shop.

The two masked men triggered the alarm in the process, then used a crowbar to break into a locked cabinet behind the counter. The pair made off with cigarettes, several bottles of whisky and some money from the till.

In December 2018, the door of the shop was damaged in an attempted break-in.

The culprits smashed the bottom pane of glass in the door but they didn’t get in as a heavy magazine rack had been rolled across the doorway and couldn’t be moved from the outside.

In February 2018, masked raiders stole cigarettes worth £5,000 and 10 bottles of spirits from the shop.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward and have released a CCTV image of the robber, who is described as white, aged 25 to 30 and about 5ft 8in.

Detective constable Carly Milward, investigating officer, said: “I need to speak to the man pictured in these CCTV images, as I believe he may have vital information about this robbery.

“If you believe you know this man, or have seen someone wearing similar clothing then please contact police.

“You can provide us with any information you have by calling 101, quoting reference 43200098771.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers for anonymity on 0800 555 111.”