Vandals target Henley charity during lockdown

VANDALS have targeted Henley YMCA’s astroturf pitches.

Lisa Grant, general and financial manager, continues to work on reduced hours during the coronavirus lockdown.

She has had to tell two separate groups of young males to exit the court, which is on private property at the facility on Lawson Road.

Mrs Grant discovered the damage to the wooden boarding on one of the goals after she told a group of four people to leave the court last Thursday.

She explained: “The goal mouths protrude out from the fencing and they have a wooden board on top. It is quite thick and it had been smashed.

“You would have to spend quite a bit of time jumping up and down on it to break it – it was deliberate. I noticed the damage after they had left, so I didn’t confront them about it.

“I heard banging and balls being kicked. It is the second time this week. I had to kick off two young men on Monday, who had obviously climbed over the fence.

“I could hear banging and there were four young men who were teenagers, or in their early twenties, who said they were collecting their balls and I said ‘no you’re not’ and it was obvious they weren’t.”

The tiger turf is surrounded by a 9ft wire fence and there is padlock on the main door, as well as signs to tell people it is closed.

The charity rents it out to other organisations throughout the year, but it is temporarily out of use in order to comply with Government advice about social distancing.

This means Henley YMCA is not getting any income and Mrs Grant estimates the damage will cost about £500 to repair.

As well as being upset about the expense the charity will have to go to, Mrs Grant said she was worried by the lack of respect being shown for the lockdown.

She added: “I told them they were on private property and more importantly they shouldn’t be here because of the lockdown. There were four of them, so they were obviously not social distancing.

“The boards have been broken and I have also heard rumours that people have used it as a space to supply others with narcotics when we are not there.

“It is annoying, but these people shouldn’t be out anyway. It is a tall fence and there are signs up telling people not to climb over it. If they do that and they slip they could hurt themselves.

“They are damaging our property, they are trespassing and more importantly they are putting themselves at risk because they could hurt themselves and with the lockdown they are putting other people at risk because they are not social distancing.”

Mrs Grant said the charity had to spend £900 three years ago following a similar incident.

She has not yet reported the incident to police and is concerned they may never catch the vandals due to the lack of CCTV.

If you have any information, call (01491) 411849.