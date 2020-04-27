Park attack

Families shine lasers and hit pots and pans for carers
Monday, 27 April 2020
FIVE people were involved in an altercation at Makins recreation ground in Henley.
The incident, off Greys Road, took place on Wednesday last week at about 6.15pm.
Police were called to the scene but no arrests were made.
27 April 2020
