Monday, 04 May 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

New police commander

New police commander

A NEW police commander has been appointed for South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse.

Lis Knight replaces superintendent Rory Freeman, who has been promoted to head of operations for the Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary’s joint operations unit.

Supt Knight joined the force in 2003, having begun her police career in the West Midlands. She worked on domestic abuse, intelligence and neighbourhood policing before becoming a detective.

More recently, she was the business lead for a force-wide project designed to deliver localised investigation teams in each policing area.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33