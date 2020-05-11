Hunt for robbers

Care home staff helping keep residents cheerful
Monday, 11 May 2020
TWO raiders threatened the occupants of a house in Henley with a machete before making off with cash.
The pair broke into the property in Gainsborough Crescent at about 4.10am on Saturday, April 25 while an accomplice waited outside.
They brandished the weapon at two victims, a 60-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man. They also threw a dumbbell at the man and he suffered bruising.
The men took a wallet containing cash and drove off in what was is believed to have been a Volkswagen Polo or Golf.
Dc Carly Milward, who is investigating the robbery, said: “This was a distressing incident for the victims and it was fortunate that neither sustained serious injuries.”
Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101.
11 May 2020
