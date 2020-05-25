Increase in assaults on police

ATTACKS on police have increased during the coronavirus pandemic.

Between March and April, there were 198 assaults on Thames Valley Police officers, 40 more than the same period last year.

About a quarter involved them being bitten, coughed at or spat at.

One woman who spat at an officer and claimed to have covid-19 was later jailed for eight weeks.

Craig O’Leary, chairman of the Police Federation, said: “It’s vile behaviour from a certain element of our society that we deal with.

“We’ve seen several examples in the Thames Valley where officers have been subjected to coughing or spitting linked to the covid-19 virus and they’ve remained professional, which is amazing to see in the light of such abhorrent behaviour.

“It has been pleasing to see that the judiciary have been handing out prison sentences and they have our full support in that. Long may that continue for anybody that chooses to behave in such a way.”

The force handed out 866 fixed penalty notices to people in breach of the lockdown rules between March 27 and May 11.

Chief constable John Campbell said the majority of people were obeying the measures.

• A complaint was made to police about several boats which appeared to be taking part in pleasure cruises on the River Thames near Shiplake on Saturday, May 9, four days before the Environment Agency lifted its advisory warning against non-essential travel because of the lockdown.