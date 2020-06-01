Thieves flee

TWO men tried to steal a bicycle which had been left outside a shop.

The would-be thieves went off with the machine from the Tesco Express store in Reading Road, Goring, but were chased by the owner who had been inside so they dropped it and fled.

The incident happened at 7am on Friday, May 15 and locals said the suspects had previously been spotted loitering around the Wheel Orchard car park and toilets off Station Road.