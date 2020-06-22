Jewellery theft

JEWELLERY, watches and a laptop were stolen in a burglary at a house in Copse View, Bix.

The intruder broke in between 2pm and 3.40pm on Tuesday last week.

Police described him as white man, in his early twenties and slim. He was wearing dark clothing, a hooded top and a face mask.

He may have used a dark coloured vehicle, possibly a Peugeot 206, which was parked on the A4130 around the time of the incident.

Anyone with should call police on 101, quoting reference 43200171791.