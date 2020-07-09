Thursday, 09 July 2020

Man arrested holding knife

A MAN was arrested in Henley for threatening members of the public while holding a knife.

Police said they were called to Market Place at about 4pm on Friday.

Up to four cars were seen parked at the Red Lion Hotel in Hart Street for some time afterwards while a small group of officers talked with witnesses in the street.

A 51-year-old Henley man was arrested on suspicion of public order offences and possession of a bladed article. He has been bailed until July 26.

