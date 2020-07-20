Monday, 20 July 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Man denies carrying knife

A MAN from Henley man has denied walking through the town centre in possession of a knife.

John Smith, 23, of Vicarage Road, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court last Friday charged with possession of a bladed article and behaving in a manner intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The charges, to which Smith pleaded not guilty, relate to an incident in Bell Street on June 25.

Smith opted for trial by magistrates and was released on unconditional bail. A case management hearing will be held at Oxford on July 24.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33