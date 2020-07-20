Man denies carrying knife

A MAN from Henley man has denied walking through the town centre in possession of a knife.

John Smith, 23, of Vicarage Road, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court last Friday charged with possession of a bladed article and behaving in a manner intended to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

The charges, to which Smith pleaded not guilty, relate to an incident in Bell Street on June 25.

Smith opted for trial by magistrates and was released on unconditional bail. A case management hearing will be held at Oxford on July 24.