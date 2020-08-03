Amputee’s fury at car vandals

AN amputee’s car windscreen was broken in a vandal attack.

A paving slab was thrown at the Nissan Micra when it was parked in Reading Road, Henley, at about 11.30pm last Friday.

Owner Kevin Ridsdale, 61, who calls the green car Kermit after the Muppets’ frog character, was asleep at the time but was alerted by his neighbour Nigel Rainbow.

Mr Rainbow, who runs the Three Horseshoes pub, heard the noise of the attack and saw youths running away from the scene.

He called the police two officers arrived shortly

afterwards.

Mr Ridsdale, who has lived with his wife Meghan for about seven years, said: “To be woken up in the middle of the night with the neighbour saying some kids have thrown a paving slab at your car window is the stuff of films.

“It’s like gang warfare, not bloody Henley. I’m an amputee so I kind of rely on my car.

“I could still use it but would not like to because if the windscreen came in, we would be in trouble.”

He is paying Autoglass at least £120 to replace the windscreen but has not instructed them to repair other minor damage to the bodywork caused by the attack.

• Flours and eggs were pelted at a BMW saloon parked in Hemdean Road, Caversham, at the weekend.