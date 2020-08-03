Residents urged to look after neighbours

RESIDENTS of Henley are being asked to show their interest in their local Neighbourhood Watch group.

Neil Gunnell, who lives in Blandy Road, is the area

co-ordinator and has been involved with the organisation for 15 years.

During the coronavirus lockdown he sent out daily alerts to registered households for 14 weeks.

Mr Gunnell, retired IT worker believes the community spirit that has been ignited by the pandemic is a timely opportunity to encourage people to engage with Neighbourhood Watch.

He said: “As we come out of lockdown, there are likely to be more burglaries. It is a really good chance on the back of covid to get people together.

“I have a group of 200 people on my mailing list and they can send out a message about anything that doesn’t look right. We actually use it as a community group and that is my personal goal.

“Neighbourhood Watch sounds like curtain twitching but it is not about that. It is about community spirit, looking out for each other and supporting people.

“In covid times, we got prescriptions for people and helped them with their shopping and it would be a shame if that community awareness disappears.”

Neighbourhood Watch has launched a national campaign called Safety in Neighbours, which encourages residents to look out for each other as the number of residential burglaries is expected to rise post-lockdown.

Mr Gunnell is also responsible for Goring, Nettlebed, Sonning Common, Shiplake and Woodcote.

He said: “The main purpose is to keep local people aware of crime and also online fraud. There are at least four people who have had their credit cards conned off them on their doorstep.

“They ring up and say they are from the bank and say they will send someone round but in doing so they manage to get hold of the PIN number and take money from the victim’s account.

“We need to make sure people are aware of these sorts of things. Crime awareness is really important and we can help the police with that information as well.”

If you are interested, email nhwhenley@gmail.com