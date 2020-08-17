Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
VANDALS smashed a window at the homeware store Biggie Best in Duke Street, Henley.
The incident is believed to have happened during the night of August 1 and the window space has since been boarded up.
Shop manager Elizabeth Hook said that replacing the window was likely to cost £1,500.
Police are reviewing CCTV footage. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 43200237631.
17 August 2020
