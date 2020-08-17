Robbery trial

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
Monday, 17 August 2020
A MAN faces trial following an incident in which two 11-year-old boys were threatened with a knife and had money stolen.
Levi Dakin, 23, of Hart Street, Henley, is accused of one count of robbery and another of attempted robbery in Reading Road on Tuesday last week.
He has been released on conditional bail to return to Oxford Crown Court for trial on September 3.
17 August 2020
