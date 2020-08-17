Would-be fraudsters target elderly woman

AN elderly woman was asked to hand over money to a stranger who entered her home.

The incident happened between 5pm and 7pm on Friday at a house in Shepherds Lane, Caversham.

The man told the victim, who is in her nineties, that he needed cash to carry out work on her house.

Nothing was taken during the incident and a second man was also seen outside.

The two men left in a white Ford transit-style vehicle, with a ladder and large tube on the roof.

The man who entered her home is white and is of a large build. He had white hair and was wearing orange trousers with a white stripe. He also had a chip in his front tooth.

The second offender is described as white, in his thirties, and around 5ft 9ins tall.

He had short mousy coloured hair and was wearing dark blue trousers and a grey long-sleeved top, which was possibly a hoodie.

Pc Amy Hopes, the Investigating officer, said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises the descriptions of the offenders to get in touch.

“I believe that they may have approached other properties in the area and I am appealing to anyone who has been approached to contact us.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200253526, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”