Accused of fraud

A MAN is due to face trial on September 14 on fraud and theft charges.

Aaron Coaker, 37, of Lowfield Road, Caversham, denied six counts of fraud by false representation and two of theft when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

He is accused of stealing money, mobile phones, a tablet and a wallet at Caversham Boat Services on August 8 and stealing two plants from B&M Garden Centre in Reading on August 2.

The fraud charges relate to the use of two bank cards on August 8 to buy items worth £145.74.