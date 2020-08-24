Monday, 24 August 2020

Suspicious van drivers

RESIDENTS have been urged to beware of two suspious-looking vans.

A high-top white Ford Transit van was seen being driven slowly around Hill Bottom in Whitchurch Hill at about 7pm on Wednesday last week.

The driver was a shirtless man who was stopping to peer at vehicles on people’s driveways.

A white pick-up truck has been seen cruising around the Woodcote and Crays Pond area. It is equipped with orange flashing lights and the occupants were stopping to look into people’s sheds and outbuildings.

• Beer bottles and drinking glasses were strewn along the footpath that runs behind the cottages at Pennyroyal in Goring Heath on Monday last week. They were picked up by residents, who have urged those responsible to clear up after themselves in future.

