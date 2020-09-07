Racial arrest

A PHOTOGRAPHIC competition was held in place of ... [more]
Monday, 07 September 2020
A MAN was arrested following an altercation at the Sun Inn in Whitchurch Hill.
Police were called to the pub at 8.30pm on Saturday and detained the 77-year-old on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
The man was later released subject to further investigation.
07 September 2020
