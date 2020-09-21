Flowerbed at pub hit by vehicle

THE owners of the pub fear for the safety of their customers after a vehicle crashed into a flowerbed next to the entrance.

The owners of the Bird in Hand in Peppard Road, Sonning Common, were out on Thursday last week and arrived back to find the damage.

The wooden flowerbed had been snapped in several places.

Dan Wilson, who runs the pub with his wife Helen Blundell, said: “There were tyre marks on the road where someone had come round the corner and braked at the last minute.

“In a way, we’re kind of glad the flower bed was there because it acted as a barrier to our front door. The bed had actually shifted backwards towards the entrance.”

The flower bed has since by repaired by workman at a neighbouring house which is being benovated.

Mr Wilson said: “We’ve seen three accidents on this road in the last year, so it was bound to happen sooner or later. The road is so busy and people don’t keep to the speed limits.”

The couple said they were grateful that the vehicle did not hit the building or a

customer.