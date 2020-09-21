Scam warning

Villagers back £60,000 road safety measures
MORE than half of Goring residents support ... [more]
Monday, 21 September 2020
A “NOTTINGHAM knocker” was targeting homes in Whitehouse Road, Woodcote, on Tuesday.
The scammers sell household goods at inflated prices while falsely claiming to be prisoners on a rehabilitation programme. In fact, no such scheme exists.
There were widespread reports of the problem in Goring last month, with perpetrators becoming abusive when challenged.
21 September 2020
More News:
Pub chef cooked for the Queen... sort of
THE new chef at the John Barleycorn pub in Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say