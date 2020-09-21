Monday, 21 September 2020

Car stolen

A CAR was stolen from a car park in Mill End using a “cloned electronic key.

The Mercedes was broken into at about 2pm on Thursday last week while the owners were walking along the Thames between Henley and Hambleden.

Police found the vehicle abandoned at a car park in Slough after tracing its electronic tracker.

